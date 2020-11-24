Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Midland Plastic Surgery Center2405 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 618-6772Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gutierrez treated my family member and saved his life! I am forever grateful for him and his skills as a surgeon!
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760741359
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
