Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Locations
-
1
Office21703 Kingsland Blvd Ste 104, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 540-8877
-
2
McKaskle Family Dentistry22167 Westheimer Pkwy Ste 110, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 599-8003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
As most people , I don't like going to dentist. But I have been seeing Dr. G for about three years now, and I love him. Yes I said it, I love him. He has the best bedside manner, he's patient and just all around kind and funny. Has made me feel so comfortable as a grown woman crying. I will not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1588862015
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Pan American
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.