Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS

Dentistry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Gutierrez works at Katy Family Dentists in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    21703 Kingsland Blvd Ste 104, Katy, TX 77450 (713) 540-8877
    McKaskle Family Dentistry
    22167 Westheimer Pkwy Ste 110, Katy, TX 77450 (281) 599-8003

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 30, 2022
    As most people , I don't like going to dentist. But I have been seeing Dr. G for about three years now, and I love him. Yes I said it, I love him. He has the best bedside manner, he's patient and just all around kind and funny. Has made me feel so comfortable as a grown woman crying. I will not go anywhere else.
    Cathy C. — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS

    Dentistry
    English
    • 1588862015
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Pan American
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Gutierrez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gutierrez works at Katy Family Dentists in Katy, TX.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

