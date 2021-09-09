See All Plastic Surgeons in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Greco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (217)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Greco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.

Dr. Greco works at Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS
    2 Bala Plz Ste PL15, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Scar Removal
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Acne Scar Removal
Adult Acne
Age Spots

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vbeam Perfecta Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 217 ratings
    Patient Ratings (217)
    5 Star
    (210)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?

    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Greco is exceptional and a true artist. I had reservations about the rhinoplasty and have put off coming in for years. I wish I never would have waited. The entire experience from consultation, to surgery, to the recovery have all exceeded my expectations and confirmed I had nothing to fear. I am the happiest I have ever been with my face.
    Jc P. — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Greco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greco to family and friends

    Dr. Greco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Greco, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952442378
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital|Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco works at Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS in Bala Cynwyd, PA. View the full address on Dr. Greco’s profile.

    217 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Greco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.