Orthopedic Surgery
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Graven, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Graven works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-8455
  2. 2
    St Charles Clinic Medical Group
    100 Medical Plz, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 625-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Normandy Osteopathic Hospital- Des Peres
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Graven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graven has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Graven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

