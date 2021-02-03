Overview

Dr. Timothy Graham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at Memorial Health System in Athens, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.