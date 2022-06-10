See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sandy, UT
Dr. Timothy Graham, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Graham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Graham works at Diabetes & Endocrine Treatment Specialists in Sandy, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists
    7410 S Creek Rd Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 816-1010
    Diabetes and Heart Disease Prevention Program
    615 S Arapeen Dr Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 585-7761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • American Fork Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Impaired Glucose Tolerance Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 10, 2022
    I have had a good experience with Dr Graham. He treats me for hypo thyroid and diabetes. He takes the time to listen and has been proactive with my health. However, getting medication refills is frustrating. My pharmacy and I usually have to call several times before the refill request is granted. Currently, I’ve been waiting over a week for a refill. It’s so frustrating.
    About Dr. Timothy Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134162258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Longwood Beth Israel Deaconess
    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John's College, Annapolis, MD and Santa Fe, Nm
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Graham speaks Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

