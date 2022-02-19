Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM
Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Motio Foot and Ankle Specialists5844 RED BUG LAKE RD, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (321) 353-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctor takes the time with you. Any questions are welcome. After my foot surgery he is gentle and makes sure you are doing good.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609281823
- Extremity Health
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Graeser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graeser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graeser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graeser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.