Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM

Podiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Graeser works at Motio Foot and Ankle Specialists in Winter Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Motio Foot and Ankle Specialists
    5844 RED BUG LAKE RD, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 353-7330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 19, 2022
    The doctor takes the time with you. Any questions are welcome. After my foot surgery he is gentle and makes sure you are doing good.
    About Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1609281823
    Education & Certifications

    • Extremity Health
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Graeser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graeser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graeser works at Motio Foot and Ankle Specialists in Winter Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Graeser’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graeser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

