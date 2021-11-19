Dr. Timothy Goundrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goundrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Goundrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Goundrey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Trinity Health of New England Medical Group - Gen and Laparoscopic Surgery1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4302, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 241-0870
Greater Hartford Orthopedic a Group, East Hartford, CT893 Main St, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 241-0870
Trinity Health of New England Provider Network2 Concorde Way Bldg 2, Windsor Locks, CT 06096 Directions (860) 241-0870
Saint Francis Medical Group580 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 241-0870
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
All visits as well as surgery, was spectacular! Dr. Goundrey & his staff really made all the difference in the world, when it came to navigating me and my bady back into working order. Aside from Dr. Goundrey's expert skillet of surgical talents, what I appreciated most is his straightforward honesty, as Dr. Goundrey conveyed all aspects of protocols and knowledge in a most truthful and caring manner. I highly recommend Dr. Goundrey, he is such a great asset to his profession and even more so, to anyone seeking an authentic, talented & caring specialist of this nature!
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467426775
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Goundrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goundrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goundrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goundrey works at
Dr. Goundrey has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goundrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goundrey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goundrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goundrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goundrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.