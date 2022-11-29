Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL.
Dr. Gotham works at
Locations
-
1
LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 900-9734Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gotham?
Thorough, listens , great bedside manner.
About Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1508139296
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotham works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.