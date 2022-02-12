See All Gastroenterologists in Wilton Manors, FL
Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO

Gastroenterology
3 (50)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. 

Dr. Goshen works at Fort Lauderdale Med/Sgcl Assocs in Wilton Manors, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ft. Lauderdale Medical Surgical Associates Inc.
    2301 Wilton Dr Ste C2, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 567-5898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083665723
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goshen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goshen works at Fort Lauderdale Med/Sgcl Assocs in Wilton Manors, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goshen’s profile.

    Dr. Goshen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Goshen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goshen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.