Dr. Timothy Gorski, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gorski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Locations
Timothy N. Gorski MD Facog1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 815, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 792-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gorski is the most knowledgeable doctor you can go to. He is always up-to-date on the latest information in his field. He is an old-school doctor in that he spends enough time with patients not to rush them into the quickest diagnosis, and yet he uses the newest robotic surgical technology to give his patient the best surgical outcomes. His office comes across as a bit dated as his employees still use computer monitors from the 90's, but his cash prices are very reasonable for someone without health insurance so I don't mind at all not having to pay for that. He handles fertility treatments through IUI, but will refer patients to a fertility clinic if they need IVF. This can save early fertility patients a lot of money.
About Dr. Timothy Gorski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780726299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorski has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorski.
