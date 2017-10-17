Overview

Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goodson works at Arkansas Urology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Benton, AR and Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.