Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 664-1762
2
Arkansas Urology5 Medical Park Dr Ste GL3, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 776-3288
3
Centerview Surgery Center LLC1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 410-1127
- 4 1801 W 40th Ave Ste 1B, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (501) 219-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodson could not have been any better! He was reassuring and honest about how to handle my situation. We followed his plan and my results were better than I could have hoped for. Will be seeing him again if I ever needed to!
About Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Dr. Goodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
