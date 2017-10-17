See All Urologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD

Urology
2.8 (25)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goodson works at Arkansas Urology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Benton, AR and Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.
    1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-1762
  2. 2
    Arkansas Urology
    5 Medical Park Dr Ste GL3, Benton, AR 72015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 776-3288
  3. 3
    Centerview Surgery Center LLC
    1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 410-1127
  4. 4
    1801 W 40th Ave Ste 1B, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 219-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center
  • Saline Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goodson?

    Oct 17, 2017
    Dr. Goodson could not have been any better! He was reassuring and honest about how to handle my situation. We followed his plan and my results were better than I could have hoped for. Will be seeing him again if I ever needed to!
    Ashley Morrison in Little Rock, AR — Oct 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goodson to family and friends

    Dr. Goodson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goodson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578538252
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goodson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Goodson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.