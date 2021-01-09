See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.

Dr. Goedde works at Community Breast Care North in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Breast Care North
    7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7780
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Community Physician Network, Breast Care
    1 Memorial Sq, Greenfield, IN 46140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Hancock Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2021
    Wonderful doctor-did my mastectomy. Helped me through the shock. Spent lots of time with me and my husband. Nurse navigator was great. Community Hospital North was absolutely wonderful and made a painful experience patient centered—so kind and compassionate.
    — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306841820
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Pk Cancer Institute
    • U Med Ctr
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
