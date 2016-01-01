Overview

Dr. Timothy Gilligan, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Gilligan works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.