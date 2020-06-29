Dr. Timothy Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gilbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gilbert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dequincy Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
Imperial Health LLP1727 Imperial Blvd Bldg 2, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been willing to listen and help me with my diabetes. He’s also helped me with my thyroid issues. He has sent me referrals for other outstanding doctors as needed for other health issues. I am lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Timothy Gilbert, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1467568600
Education & Certifications
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
