Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Gensler works at Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Arthritis Clinic
    200 Spruce St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 394-2828
  2. 2
    Denver Arthritis Clinic
    9695 S Yosemite St Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 394-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gensler for around 20 years. He is always professional and takes the time to answer my questions. I never feel like a number.
    About Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689668170
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gensler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gensler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gensler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

