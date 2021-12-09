Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Gensler works at
Locations
-
1
Denver Arthritis Clinic200 Spruce St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 394-2828
-
2
Denver Arthritis Clinic9695 S Yosemite St Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 394-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gensler?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gensler for around 20 years. He is always professional and takes the time to answer my questions. I never feel like a number.
About Dr. Timothy Gensler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689668170
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gensler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gensler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gensler works at
Dr. Gensler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.