Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Gelety works at Arizona Center Reproductive End in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5190 E Farness Dr Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Gelety is an amazing doctor! I cannot say enough good things about him, his nurses and staff who are all very caring and dedicated to their patients. Dr. Gelety is truly dedicated to helping those who want to start or grow their family. I recently had a beautiful baby girl at age 41. I became pregnant through IVF. I was not an easy case. Dr. Gelety diagnosed me with stage 4 endometriosis after performing laparoscopic surgery. I followed Dr. Gelety’s recommendations to give me the best chance of becoming pregnant through IVF. I’m extremely glad I did because I now have a beautiful baby girl who was born in September 2022. I cannot thank Dr. Gelety enough for giving my husband and I the gift of being parents!
    Pamela A. — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1376656694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelety is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelety has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelety has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelety works at Arizona Center Reproductive End in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gelety’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelety. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelety.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelety, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelety appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

