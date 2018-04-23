Overview

Dr. Timothy Gatz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Gatz works at Bronson Primary Care Partners - Texas Corners in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Three Rivers, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.