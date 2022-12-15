See All Spine Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Garvey works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis
    913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200
  2. 2
    Burnsville Clinic - Oakridge Professional Building East
    675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Garvey was my last hope after meeting some not so great Drs. He really took the time to explain things to us and went over things others haven't even bothered to mention. He even ordered an x-ray on the spot to confirm some things which was very unexpected but helped confirm I was in good hands. He seemed compassionate and knew his stuff.
    About Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710920681
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

