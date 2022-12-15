Overview

Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Garvey works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.