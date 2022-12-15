Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
Burnsville Clinic - Oakridge Professional Building East675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Garvey was my last hope after meeting some not so great Drs. He really took the time to explain things to us and went over things others haven't even bothered to mention. He even ordered an x-ray on the spot to confirm some things which was very unexpected but helped confirm I was in good hands. He seemed compassionate and knew his stuff.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710920681
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Garvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garvey works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.