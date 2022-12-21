Dr. Timothy Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Garner, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Garner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic, Inc.5838 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 785-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garner?
I only have positive things to say about the treatment I received from Dr Garner and his team. After slipping a disc earlier this year (L5 S1) I was left in agony for months with tingling in one of my legs. When I was referred to Dr Garner, he provided straightforward information about the injury and treatment options available. I decided to have surgery after trying physiotherapy. I felt instant relief post-surgery, and Dr Garner referred me to a great physiotherapist for post-surgery recovery and maintenance. I feel like myself again. Thanks to Dr Garner and the whole team!
About Dr. Timothy Garner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700883881
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
