Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM
Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Andrea Gardner8930 Cross Park Dr Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 218-7474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Middlesboro Foot and Ankle Clinic123 N 19th St Ste 302, Middlesboro, KY 40965 Directions (606) 248-2739
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gardner treated me for foot pain that I was having while hiking. He diagnosed the issue and made an insert that helped tremendously. I also took my 94 year old mother to him for just general foot care and nail trim. He is a very compassionate doctor …. Something that can be hard to find.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841249224
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Furman University
