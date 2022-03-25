Overview

Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at TIMOTHY L GARDNER DPM PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Middlesboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.