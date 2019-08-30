Overview

Dr. Timothy Gardner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Phelps Memorial Health Center.



Dr. Gardner works at Bryan Heart in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.