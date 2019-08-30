Dr. Timothy Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gardner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Bryan Heart - Suite 3001600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Nebraska Heart Institute7440 S 91ST ST, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 489-6555
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Phelps Memorial Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gardner was my cardiologist for 9 years. He no longer is with Bryan Heart in Lincoln and I miss him greatly. He was low key, explained everything so I understood the situation and he listened. Plus he was an excellent heart doctor.
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor University
