Dr. Timothy Gard, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Gard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.

Dr. Gard works at Hillsboro Eye Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hillsboro Opticians
    512 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR 97123

  Tuality Community Hospital

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Dec 13, 2022
    Thorough. Professional. Personable. Explains conditions and treatments in terms I can understand.
    Ophthalmology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1659375244
    Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Mc|Or Health Science University Hospital
    OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Timothy Gard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gard works at Hillsboro Eye Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. View the full address on Dr. Gard’s profile.

    Dr. Gard has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

