Dr. Timothy Gard, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Gard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Locations
Hillsboro Opticians512 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (360) 260-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough. Professional. Personable. Explains conditions and treatments in terms I can understand.
About Dr. Timothy Gard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Mc|Or Health Science University Hospital
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gard has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.