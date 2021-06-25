Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galbraith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO
Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center and Lake Regional Health System.
3308 W Edgewood Dr Ste A, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
Went to Dr Galbraith as a second opinion! He was on time for my appointment! He listened, then explained what he seen on xrays and MRI! He made a point to show me my xrays and what was going on! Then he gave me options! Didn't know I had options! Took me to xrays again to explain each procedure! I was hooked! He listened and explained EVERYTHING including before and after procedure! Very nice staff and operating crew! I always brag on him and how professional, thorough, and caring he is! I will continue to use him for all orthopedic needs!
About Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861597304
Education & Certifications
- Arthoscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Orthopaedic Research Of Virginia
- Doctors Hosp Of Stark Co-Core, Orthopedic Surgery
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Marshall University
