Overview

Dr. Timothy Galan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Galan works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.