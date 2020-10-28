Dr. Timothy Galan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Galan, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Galan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield2215 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 664-2300
- 4 2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galan was amazing. I had knee replacement on left knee Jan 2020 and replacement on right knee May 2020. This is a very hard surgery to go through. Dr Galan was awesome. He let me ask as many questions as I wanted and answered ALL of them with care and understanding and made sure I understood the answer. He was careful to choose the perfect hardware for my new knees since I have metal allergies and have to have specialized prothesis. He is very caring and takes his time with his patients. He also has an awesome bedside manner and treats you as an individual. I'm very satisfied with the care I got from him and his entire staff. Thank you Dr Galan !
About Dr. Timothy Galan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- U C S F Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
