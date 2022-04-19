Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furlong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Furlong works at
Locations
-
1
Andrews Center for Mental Hlth6901 State Highway 19 S, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-8541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furlong?
He was the only Doctor that ever really listened to me, and actually helped me.
About Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629044557
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furlong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furlong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furlong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furlong works at
Dr. Furlong has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furlong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Furlong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furlong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furlong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furlong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.