Dr. Timothy Fry, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at Chesapeake Family Medicine, Annapolis MD in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.