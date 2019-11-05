Overview

Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.



Dr. Fricker works at Edmond Pediatrics in Edmond, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.