Dr. Timothy Frerichs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Frerichs works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.