Sports Medicine
4.5 (17)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Foster, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine in Wellesley, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine
    978 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 219-1280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Arthroscopic surgery of my shoulder injury resulted in excellent outcome due to the expert skill of Dr. Foster. Surgery required debriding arthritis in joint, capsular release and shaving back of bone spur that was sticking into my rotator cuff. I highly recommend him!
    Mary Mulhearn — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Foster, MD

    Sports Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1164490983
    Education & Certifications

    Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
    Boston University Affil Hosps
    Dartmouth Med Sch Med Ctr
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.