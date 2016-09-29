Dr. Timothy Ford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ford, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ford, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Foot Doctors, PSC142 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1616Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Foot Doctors, PSC401 E Chestnut St # 401, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 897-1616
Foot Doctors, PSC4402 Churchman Ave Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 897-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw me quickly becuase he knew I had to leave soon. Diagnosed and treated me quickly as well. Couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Timothy Ford, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801849435
Education & Certifications
- James C Guffre' Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.