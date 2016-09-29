Overview

Dr. Timothy Ford, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Foot Doctors, PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.