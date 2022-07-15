See All Psychiatrists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD

Psychiatry
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3022 N AVENIDA CABALLEROS, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 992-7162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235329467
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fishback has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishback. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

