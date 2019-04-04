Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Locations
Capital Bariatric & Obesity Surgical Services3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 201, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
FANTASTIC Dr. He was very kind, caring, compassionate and knowledgeable with my 84 yr old mom and with our family. We are SUPER THANKFUL for him and we HIGHLY RECOMMEND him!
About Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LA County/USC Med Ctr
- UC Irvine
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Feldmann works at
