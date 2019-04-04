Overview

Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Feldmann works at Capitol Radiation Therapy in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.