Dr. Timothy Feger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Feger, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feger is excellent! He is very patient, caring and professional!
About Dr. Timothy Feger, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feger has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Feger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feger.
