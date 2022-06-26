Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger Community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-8000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Delserra and Farrell Mds1110 Clay Ave, Dunmore, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrell is an excellent surgeon. He is very thorough and has a wonderful bedside manner. He performed two surgeries on me, a lumpectomy for Stage 1 breast cancer and most recently gallbladder surgery. Both were very successful. I would not use any other surgeon in this area but him. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
