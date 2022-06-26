Overview

Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA with other offices in Dunmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.