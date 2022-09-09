Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen|University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen
Dr. Farrell works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Arlington1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 414, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4996
-
2
Virginia Heart1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 977-4997Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
My visit went very well. I was met quickly. Dr. Farrell was thorough in his examination and discussion of his findings and suggestions. I am impressed with his professionalism, knowledge and manner.
About Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396749826
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen|University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|St. Vincent Hospital|St. Vincent Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.