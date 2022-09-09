Overview

Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen|University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen



Dr. Farrell works at Virginia Heart - Arlington in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pericarditis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.