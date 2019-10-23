Dr. Timothy Farley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Farley, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Farley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Farley works at
Locations
-
1
Motion Orthopedics633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2013
-
2
Advanced Pain Specialists Inc.7510 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 961-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farley?
Dr. Farley is one of the best surgeons I have been to. My first surgery with him was a work complete case. I had to have shoulder surgery. He explain the procedure to my understanding. Him and his staff always answered any questions I had. Most recently I just had micro fracture surgery on my left knee. Again he took the time to identify the problem. Listened to me until he understood my pain and the issues I was having in my knee. Ordered the MRI and gave me the results the same day. He didn’t force me into surgery. He was up front and honest about what I was going to go through until I had surgery. Him and the surgery staff took very good care of me and explained everything to my family members.
About Dr. Timothy Farley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881673788
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farley works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.