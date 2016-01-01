Overview

Dr. Timothy Farley, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Farley works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.