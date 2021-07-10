Dr. Timothy Epting, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Epting, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Epting, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Florida Orthopedic Institute2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 910-3668
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 499-9448
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
The entire staff: front desk, nurses, anesthesiologists, and Dr. Epting provided an excellent experience. This group of professionals were efficient, super friendly, and provided peace of mind and a comforting experience. You can tell when a group works in harmony as a team, and that shows here. They have fun and work as a team. Overall, my experience was excellent!
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275796765
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Philadephia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Community General Osteopathic
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Bloomsburg University
- Orthopedic Surgery
