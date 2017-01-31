Dr. Timothy Elison, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Elison, DMD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Elison, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Saratoga Spgs, UT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Elison works at
Locations
Elison Othodontics1528 N Commerce Dr Ste 201, Saratoga Spgs, UT 84045 Directions (801) 783-3112
Elison Othodontics3556 W 9800 S Ste 101, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 783-2994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elison Ismail awesome and such friendly staff!!
About Dr. Timothy Elison, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Elison works at
