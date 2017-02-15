Overview

Dr. Timothy Elfelt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.



Dr. Elfelt works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.