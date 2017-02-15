Dr. Timothy Elfelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Elfelt, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Elfelt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Elfelt works at
Locations
Rancho Family Medical Group Fallbrook28780 Single Oak Dr Ste 160, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 676-4193Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor full of compassion. Spent a lot of time with me before my hysterectomy and answered all of my questions. Made me feel very comfortable. He and his staff are the best.
About Dr. Timothy Elfelt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elfelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elfelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elfelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elfelt works at
Dr. Elfelt speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.