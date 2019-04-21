Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Osu-aj Oklahoma Surgical Group535 NW 9th St Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 232-4211
Ssm Health At Home Home Health - Oklahoma608 NW 9th St Ste 6200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 232-4211
Oklahoma Surgical Group Pllc2525 NW Expressway Ste 610, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 232-4211
Southwest General Surgery Pllc401 SW 80th St Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 232-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for saving my husbands LIFE! I was so extremely scared! You saved his life I am so grateful to you!! God Bless You! You will always be in our prayers! Thank You!!
About Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
