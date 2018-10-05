Dr. Timothy Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Egan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Egan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
Fairfax ENT & Facial Plstc Sgy8120 Gatehouse Rd Fl 3, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3314
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr. Egan for acid reflux and was very happy with him so when our 3 year old son developed sleep apnea Dr. Egan was the logical choice. Dr. Eagan quickly diagnosed my son and told us he needed his tonsils out. He explained why this happens in some children and described the procedure without scaring my son. The very first night after surgery my son had no sleep apnea and was in general breathing so much better. Dr. Egan was great throughout the entire process.
About Dr. Timothy Egan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
