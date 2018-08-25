Overview

Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Practice in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.