Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Medical Center211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (855) 469-7362Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast MO1429 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 334-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Timothy Edwards was referred to me by my primary care provider. He saw me quickly and arranged for an investigative procedure with a weeks time. I could not be happier with his professionalism, his manner or his expertise. He was spot on in his assessment and worked hard to set me at ease. I highly recommend his services to you.
About Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356388557
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.