Dr. Timothy Earnest, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Earnest, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Earnest works at
Earnest Psychiatric Care, PLLC426 N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 841-3297
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972580900
- Seattle Childrens Hospital
- University of Washington Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Gonzaga University
Dr. Earnest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earnest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earnest.
