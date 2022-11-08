Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They completed their residency with NYMC
Dr. Duffin works at
Locations
Advanced Urology of Clarksville800 Weatherly Dr Ste 100L, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 553-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pretty sure this person did not study Dentistry...check your description please. During an extremely scary and painful time of my life, Dr. Duffin was the only doctor who made a difference. I thought I had kidney stones after visiting with my general practitioner 3 times in one week. Got a referral for urology. Had to wait a few days for the appointment, of course. By then I was in agony. Too stubborn to just go to the ER, I continued to work through the pain. After Dr.Duffin checked for possible causes of the pain, he determined I did NOT have stones. He told us to leave his office and go to the ER. I had thrown blood clots in my lungs. I don't think I would be here today without Dr. DUffin.
About Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1144291527
Education & Certifications
- NYMC
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffin has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duffin speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.