Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD

Urology
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They completed their residency with NYMC

Dr. Duffin works at Advanced Urology of Clarksville in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Urology of Clarksville
    800 Weatherly Dr Ste 100L, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 553-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Nov 08, 2022
    Pretty sure this person did not study Dentistry...check your description please. During an extremely scary and painful time of my life, Dr. Duffin was the only doctor who made a difference. I thought I had kidney stones after visiting with my general practitioner 3 times in one week. Got a referral for urology. Had to wait a few days for the appointment, of course. By then I was in agony. Too stubborn to just go to the ER, I continued to work through the pain. After Dr.Duffin checked for possible causes of the pain, he determined I did NOT have stones. He told us to leave his office and go to the ER. I had thrown blood clots in my lungs. I don't think I would be here today without Dr. DUffin.
    About Dr. Timothy Duffin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144291527
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYMC
    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
