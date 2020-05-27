Overview

Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dorius works at Oncology Associates PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.