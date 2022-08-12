Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Donahue, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Donahue, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Donahue works at
Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donahue performed a successful Whipple Procedure on me after 10 chemo treatments to shrink the tumor. He and the team of oncologist and other professionals did a great job. With God's help, I am recovering now and hopefully I am completely cured from the cancer.
About Dr. Timothy Donahue, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033361282
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.