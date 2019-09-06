Overview

Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Doerr works at University Otolaryngology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.