Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (68)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Doerr works at Orthopaedic Associates in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Associates
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 501, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 321-4790
    Orthopedic Associates and General Surgery
    8854 W Emerald St Ste 140, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 321-4790
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083663868
    Education & Certifications

    • Uchsc/ Denver Children's Hospital
    • University of Colorado
    • University Of Ca School Of Med
